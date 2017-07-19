Everything Bagel-flavored potato chip among three finalists in Lay’s annual “Do Us A Flavor” contest

PLANO, Tx. – Do you have adventurous taste buds?

Frito-Lay’s brings back its popular “Do Us A Flavor” contest, in which fans pitch ideas for unique potato chip flavors for a chance to win $1 million.

This year’s installment of the contest, called “The Pitch,” asked fans to “pitch” their ideas for new potato chip flavors as well as the inspiration behind them through photos, videos or written descriptions.

Fans were able to submit flavor ideas through March 19, and now the contest is down to three finalists: Crispy Taco, Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese and Fried Green Tomato.

Past winners of the contest include: Cheesy Garlic Bread in 2013; Kettle Cooked Wasabi Ginger in 2014; and Southern Biscuits & Gravy in 2015.

In 2016, the contest was re-branded as “Flavor Swap” and allowed fans to decide which of four new flavors and four classic flavors would be a permanent part of the brand’s line-up. Flamin’ Hot, Cheddar & Sour Cream, Honey Barbecue and Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper were the winners.

That same year, the company also debuted “Passport to Flavor” in time for the 2016 Summer Olympics. Lay’s transformed four traditional cultural cuisines – Brazilian Picanha, Chinese Szechuan, Greek Tzatziki and Indian Tikka Masala – into bite-sized snacks.

You can try all three flavors starting July 30.

Which of this year’s flavors sounds the most appetizing?

Click here to read more about this year’s contest here and here for more information on the official rules.