Driver arrested after police chase on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged early Wednesday after leading a Virginia State Police Trooper on a chase down I-264 in Virginia Beach.

At approximately 2:43 a.m., a VSP Trooper spotted a 1999 BMW driving westbound on I-264 going 79 in a 55 mph zone. The Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop but the driver fled.

The driver exited the interstate at Rosemont Road, ran the red light, and crashed his vehicle at Bonney Road.

The driver ran from the crashed vehicle, but two passengers in the vehicle were immediately detained.

Virginia Beach Police responded and were able to capture the driver, 37-year-old Travis Aaron Joyner.

Joyner was returned to the scene where he was arrested and taken to the Virginia Beach Jail. He has been charged with felony eluding, speeding, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked operator’s license, and DUI.