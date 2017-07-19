Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries during hit and run in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene afterwards on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Tyler Avenue.

Newport News Police say the adult man was riding his bicycle when he was hit by the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene.

Police and medics arrived to find the victim lying on the road. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Newport News Crash Team Unit.