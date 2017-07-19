Beach Movie Bistro suddenly closes its doors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A beloved movie theater fades to black.

Virginia Beach’s Beach Movie Bistro announced Wednesday that it has decided to close its doors via Facebook.

According to several commenters, the theater’s employees were not notified of the closing ahead of time, with many learning of the news by word of mouth.

“I have worked there for over 5 years and I found out through word of mouth, not even a manager called to tell me,” wrote one commenter. “Very disappointed in what I thought was my family…”

The decision is especially surprising considering that the theater resumed business as usual – even going so far as to create new Facebook posts promoting upcoming films – until Tuesday.

Moments before updating their Facebook status to announce the news, the now-defunct theater had updated their business hours to “Permanently Closed.”

At the time of reporting, showtimes are still active through Friday.

The theater’s Facebook page is still live, but its official website has been disabled.

Beach Movie Bistro is a seven-screen theater that opened in 2011.