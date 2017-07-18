Virginia Beach’s Zimmerman is Nationals home run king

CINCINNATI, Ohio – With a last name beginning with “Z”, Ryan Zimmerman is likely towards the bottom of many lists – especially any tally following alphabetical order. However, as a result of Monday’s first inning home run, Zimmerman is atop one of the most impressive lists in franchise history.

In Monday’s 6-1 victory at Cincinnati, Zimmerman, a Virginia Beach native (Kellam High School) clubbed his 235th career home run. The solo shot surpassed Vladimir Guerrero (234 career homers) for the most in franchise (Expos/Nationals) history.

“I think it’s special to be in one place your entire career,” Zimmerman said to MLB.com. “For me, it’s more being around the same people, creating relationships, being able to have the ability to do that. You can’t do stuff like this if you’re not in the same place for a long time. So I feel very lucky to have spent my entire career here. I’m honored to have hit more home runs than any Expo or National, so it’s cool.”