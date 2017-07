NORFOLK, Va. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) will return to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS Laboon deployed in January with the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.

During their deployment, the Laboon made several drug busts while conducting maritime security operations in the Arabian Sea.

RELATED:

Norfolk-based USS Laboon makes 2 drug busts in 5 days