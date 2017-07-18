Suspect arrested in connection with two business burglaries in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested Alexander James Donkin, 39, of Newport News, in connection with two business burglaries that occurred in the Downtown area of the city late Sunday evening.

On July 16 at approximately 11:28 p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of South King Street in reference to a burglary from a business complaint.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered that the suspect had forced his way through the front door and once inside removed a briefcase containing miscellaneous items.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of South Armistead Avenue to the Old Hampton Seafood Kitchen in reference to a burglary from a business complaint.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the suspect had broken a front window in order to gain entry into the business. Once inside, Donkin removed the cash register and fled on foot.

The suspect was apprehended by officers near the business shortly thereafter.

Donkin has been charged with two counts of Burglary and two counts of Grand Larceny.