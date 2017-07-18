Video: Police release footage of Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police released shocking video of a shooting that happened Monday.

Police say they do not have a motive for the crime and are asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue on July 17 around 1:50 p.m.

A man shot another man, leaving the victim with serious injuries.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

