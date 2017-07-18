PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Thursday 7/20 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Penn, Teller and a Mind Reading Chicken” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 WHAT CAME FIRST, THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG? — Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Jonathan Burns, Jo De Rijck, David Caserta and Jimmy Ichihana.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#401).  Original airdate 7/20/2017.