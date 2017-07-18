Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms ending, extreme heat just beginning
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast
It looks like our vacation from the extreme heat is over. Expect high temperatures in the 90s over at least the next seven days. And with the humidity it will feel more like the triple digits on most days.
A broad area of high pressure will move in overnight, nudging the front that’s bringing our stormy weather away.
With more sunshine and dry weather, temperatures will soar.
We will climb into the low 90s on Wednesday, mid 90s on Thursday, and upper 90s by Friday. And on Friday it could feel like 110° at some point.
We could see a few storms this weekend, but it won’t make a dent in the extreme heat, with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: High
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
1992 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co
Patrick Rockey
NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist
Join me on Facebook HERE.
Follow me on Twitter HERE.
Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/