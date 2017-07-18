ODU football picked third in C-USA preseason poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, Texas – Old Dominion University Football was picked to finish third in Conference USA East this season in a preseason vote conducted by a panel of media members that cover C-USA schools.

"We've used the momentum from last season to build on and the most important factor is this is the most veteran team we've had in terms of the guys who have started games or played in games," ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder told News 3.

A year ago, after being projected to finish sixth in C-USA's East division, the Monarchs won 10 games including the Popeye's Bahamas Bowl - the program's first ever bowl appearance.

"This past spring practice was the most competitive spring practice in terms of competition for positions," Wilder explained. "That doesn't guarantee success, it just means we have competition and depth. We know people are aware of us now. People know who Old Dominion is."

WKU was picked to repeat as C-USA East Champs with 20 first place votes, while Middle Tennessee was picked to take second and notched four first place votes. The Monarchs were slated to finish third and recorded three first place votes. ODU was followed by Marshall in fourth, garnering a first place vote, Florida Atlantic in fifth, FIU was picked sixth and Charlotte was picked seventh.

Louisiana Tech was picked to win the C-USA West for the second-straight year.

ODU returns 16 starters from last year’s squad that went 10-3 and finished 7-1 in Conference USA. Ray Lawry, Jonathan Duhart, Oshane Ximines and Brandon Addison were named to the All-Conference USA Squad on Monday.

EAST DIVISION

WKU (20) Middle Tennessee (4) Old Dominion (3) Marshall (1) Florida Atlantic FIU Charlotte

WEST DIVISION

Louisiana Tech (20) UTSA (7) Southern Miss (1) North Texas Rice UTEP UAB

(first place votes in parentheses)