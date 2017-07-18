Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested for stealing again

A notorious 86-year-old jewel thief has been caught stealing again!

Doris Payne was busted at a Walmart in Chamblee, Georgia on Monday and has been accused of taking $80.60 worth of items from the pharmacy and electronics departments, according to WXIN.

Payne was taken to the Chamblee Jail, where police discovered she was wearing an electronic ankle monitor from her probation in DeKalb County.

She was on probation from shoplifting charges from Perimeter Mall in DeKalb County in December 2016. During that incident, she attempted to steal a diamond necklace from a department store.

After being charged with four counts of shoplifting, she was released on bail.

Payne has a long criminal history spanning at least two continents over the last five decades. She has been arrested over 20 times and has even been the subject of a documentary, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

