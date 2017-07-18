Emergency crews working to get individual out of overturned tractor trailer in Portsmouth

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, Wednesday 7/19 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 11:21 am, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:13PM, July 17, 2017

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow –“Invasion!”– Image LGN207c_0418.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel, Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Amaya Jiwe/Vixen, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, David Ramsey as John Diggle and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon — Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Invasion!” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL IN THIS CROSSOVER OF SUPERHEROES — After learning the Dominators plan for the world, the Legends must work together with The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin), Supergirl (guest star Melissa Benoist) and Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell) to kill them once and for all.  Meanwhile, Stein (Victor Garber) figures out, with the help of others, how the team can terminate the Dominators, but is distracted by the aberration he realizes he created in 1987.  Brandon Routh, Franz Drameh, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Nick Zano and Caity Lotz also star.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#207).  Original airdate 12/01/2016.