SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Washington Street Monday.

The call came in at 3:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was shot. She was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

