Vehicle hits Newport News 7-Eleven store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A vehicle hit a 7-Eleven building during a crash early Monday morning.
Newport News Police say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash at 27th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 6:47 a.m.
Officers arrived to find that one of the vehicles had struck the 7-Eleven store near the intersection, causing some structural damage to the building.
No one involved in the crash was injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
