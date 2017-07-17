Vehicle hits Newport News 7-Eleven store

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A vehicle hit a 7-Eleven building during a crash early Monday morning.

Newport News Police say they were notified of a two-vehicle crash at 27th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 6:47 a.m.

Officers arrived to find that one of the vehicles had struck the 7-Eleven store near the intersection, causing some structural damage to the building.

No one involved in the crash was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

