‘Skins scoop: Wink and Robbie Duncan discuss Kirk Cousins contract saga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Monday, in a move as surprising as serving buffalo wings at a Super Bowl party, the Redskins did not reach a long-term contract with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The 'Skins record-setting QB will be under contract with Washington in 2017, but anything after that is up in the air.

Robbie Duncan, a four-year offensive lineman starter for Old Dominion who now serves as a writer, podcaster and film analyst for Redskins Capital Connection joined News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler to discuss the Cousins contract saga and where the Redskins may go from here.