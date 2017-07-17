Police looking for Portsmouth Wawa robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are looking for a man who robbed a Wawa convenience store on July 12.

Police say they were notified at 1:16 a.m. that morning that a robbery had just occurred at the store at 1200 Frederick Boulevard.

Detectives say a man entered the store and walked up to the counter to make a purchase. As the employee had the register drawer open, the man attempted to grab the drawer and money. The man struggled with the employee for the drawer before the man was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

The man is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and brown work boots.

At this time, the investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.