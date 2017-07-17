Person ‘passes gas’ on American Airlines plane, forces all passengers off at Raleigh airport

RALEIGH, N.C. – Someone on an American Airlines plane “passed gas” Sunday afternoon, causing passengers to become sick and forcing everyone to be removed from the jet.

WNCN reports that the plane landed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday afternoon when the incident was reported.

People on the flight complained of headaches and nausea and had to be taken off the plane.

Authorities investigated the incident and determined that one of the passengers had “passed gas.” Officials said later that it was a “medical call.”

Raleigh-Durham International Airport has not identified the flight, where it was from or where it was headed.