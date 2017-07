SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning in Sussex County.

Police say they were notified of the crash at 7:57 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Atlantic Lane. Troopers responded to the scene and confirmed that the pedestrian was killed as a result of the crash.

