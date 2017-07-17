× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Storms, then another round of extreme heat

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Weather is always about trade-offs. Yes, it was a few degrees cooler today but we are tracking the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, overnight and on Tuesday.

Then just as things become more settled, temperatures will soar!

A stationary front parked across the Carolinas is keeping us on the unsettled side.

But once that front clears the region, a broad area of high pressure will settle across Hampton roads and eastern North Carolina.

That will usher in a period of mainly dry and very hot weather. By Thursday and Friday expect high temperatures back in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits.

And that trend continues into the weekend, with only slight chances for cooling storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co



