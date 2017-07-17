Norfolk Police respond to hit and run

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police were called to the 9400 block of Chesapeake St. for a report of a hit and run early Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they spoke with a witness who said that he saw a dark-colored SUV hit the fence of one of the homes in the neighborhood and continue driving toward Chesapeake Blvd.

No injuries were reported, and at this time there is no information about the identity of the driver of the SUV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).