NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police officers are trying a new method to relieve stress from their jobs.

The Norfolk Police Department is offering yoga classes to officers to help them “decompress.”

8:45 a.m. NPD offering yoga to officers to help them decompress. A great stress reliever. pic.twitter.com/Kg8otfUSeY — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 17, 2017

The officers had their first class on Monday morning.

“What a great feeling,” the department tweeted.