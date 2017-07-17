× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Clouds, rain, and storms to start the week

Clouds and rain to start the work week… A stationary front will linger across the Carolinas to start the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Some sunshine will blend in at times, especially for areas farther north and west. Expect on and off showers and storms today with a better chance for rain to the SE and a lesser chance to the NW. Heavy rain and storms are possible but severe weather is unlikely. Highs will reach the low 80s today, a bit below normal for this time of year.

The stationary front will slowly drift south as we approach midweek. A bit more sunshine will mix in for Tuesday and rain chances will dip. An isolated shower or storm is still possible. Highs will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow.

As the front fizzles out and drifts south, we will see more sunshine for the second half of the week. Heat and humidity will climb to end the week. Highs will return to the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values in the triple digits.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching two areas in the tropical Atlantic…

A small low pressure system located about 800 miles east of the Windward Islands is moving westward at about 15 mph. It is beginning to show some signs of organization and environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some development of this system before it reaches the Lesser Antilles in two to three days. After that time, less favorable upper-level winds are expected to hinder additional development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

An area of disturbed weather has developed several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves slowly toward the WNW or northwest over the open Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 17th

1975 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

