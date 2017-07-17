Mannheim Steamroller to perform in Norfolk on November 22

NORFOLK, Va. – Mannheim Steamroller will present a live Christmas show at Chrysler Hall on November 22.

The show will feature Mannheim Steamroller classics, along with dazzling multimedia effects! The show is part of the 2017 Christmas Tour and also marks the 33rd Anniversary of the Christmas Tour and release of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 28 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday albums have become synonymous with Christmas and consistently occupy top spots on Billboard’s Seasonal Charts every year.

Chip Davis will direct and co-produce the show with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

Visit BroadwayNorfolk.com, the Scope Arena Box Office, or call 1-800-745-3000.