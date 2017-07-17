Four ODU players named to preseason All-Conference USA team

IRVING, Texas – Old Dominion University Football placed four student-athletes on the Preseason All-Conference USA First Team, C-USA announced on Monday.
Running back Ray Lawry, wide receiver Jonathan Duhart, defensive end Oshane Ximines and cornerback Brandon Addison received the honor.
A native of Logan Township, New Jersey, Lawry set an ODU program record last season with 1,255 yards rushing. He rushed for 11 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in the opener against Hampton. Lawry heads into 2017 as the seventh active leading rusher in FBS, with 3,338 yards and ranks 12th on the C-USA career rushing charts. He earned C-USA honorable mention last season, second-team in 2015, and was named C-USA Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Duhart is ODU’s leading returning receiver from last season, as he caught 48 passes for 735 yards, while tying Zach Pascal for a team-best nine touchdowns. For his career, Duhart has 102 catches for 1,498 yards and 17 touchdowns. He earned C-USA honorable mention last season.
Ximines set an ODU single-season school record with 7.5 sacks last season, while notching 42 tackles and a team-best 11.5 tackles for loss. He also added three forced fumbles and recovered two fumbles. A native of Ahoskie, North Carolina, Ximines earned second-team All-C-USA last season.
Addison led ODU in pass breakups for the second-straight season, recording 10, including a single-game record of five in the win over Marshall. For his career, Addison has a school record 21 breakups. Last year, he recorded 47 tackles and three tackles for loss. He earned second-team All-C-USA accolades.
Preseason All-Conference USA Team
Offense
QB Mike White, Sr., WKU
RB Ray Lawry, Sr., Old Dominion
RB Ito Smith, Sr., Southern Miss
OL O’Shea Dugas, Jr., Louisiana Tech
OL Will Hernandez, Sr., UTEP
OL Trey Martin, Sr., Rice
OL Austin Pratt, Sr., UTSA
OL Brandan Ray, Sr., WKU
TE Ryan Yurachek, Sr., Marshall
WR Richie James, Jr., Middle Tennessee
WR Jonathan Duhart, Sr., Old Dominion
WR Allenzae Staggers, Sr., Southern Miss
Defense
DL Marcus Davenport, Sr., UTSA
DL Jaylon Ferguson, So., Louisiana Tech
DL Chris Johnson, Sr., WKU
DL Oshane Ximines, Jr., Old Dominion
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee, Sr., Rice
LB Alvin Jones, Sr., UTEP
LB Josiah Tauaefa, So., UTSA
LB Anthony Wint, Sr., FIU
DB Brandon Addison, Sr., Old Dominion
DB Nate Brooks, Sr., North Texas
DB Joe Brown, Sr., WKU
DB Kishawn McClain, Sr., North Texas
Special Teams
K Canon Rooker, Sr., Middle Tennessee
P Jake Collins, Jr., WKU
KR Kylen Towner, Sr., WKU
PR Nacarius Fant, Sr., WKU
LS Matt Bayliss, Sr., UTSA