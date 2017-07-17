× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Monday

MONDAY BRIDGE OPENINGS:



Berkley Bridge 6:15 AM

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

James River Bridge at Noon

FULL RAMP AND ROAD CLOSURES SCHEDULED OVERNIGHT

Detours will be in place during closures starting Sunday, July 16

NEWPORT NEWS —Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the following ramps and streets to perform construction activities on the first and second segments of the I-64 Widening Project:

Segment I: Full-ramp closures on I-64 and Fort Eustis Boulevard, starting as early as 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.: July 16-18: I-64 east off-ramp to Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250 B) Full closure in both directions on Industrial Park Drive under the I-64 overpasses between Ridgeview Drive and Trusswood Lane on July 17 and July 19, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. in the morning.

Segment II: Full ramp closure on I-64 west to VA-143 (exit 243B) on July 17 and July 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.



During the VA-105 east ramp to I-64 eastbound closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Eastbound traffic on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east) to I-64 east will be detoured through the Fort Eustis Boulevard Interchange:

Continue straight on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 east)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Keep right to stay on Exit 250 A to Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105 west)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 east

During the I-64 eastbound Exit 250 B to Fort Eustis Boulevard closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Eastbound traffic on I-64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) will be detoured to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143).

Take Exit 255 B to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

Keep right and follow signs for I-64 west

Take Exit 250 B to Jefferson Avenue (Route 143)

During the Industrial Park Drive closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Southbound/Westbound Industrial Park Drive (from Jefferson Avenue) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Warwick Boulevard (Route 60):

Drive west on Route 143 Jefferson Avenue to Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard

Turn left onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard west

Take the second exit on the right onto Route 60 Warwick Boulevard east

Turn left onto Industrial Park Drive

Northbound/Eastbound Industrial Park Drive (from Warwick Boulevard) will be detoured to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) to Jefferson Avenue (Route 60)

Drive west on Route 60 Warwick Boulevard

Exit onto Route 105 Fort Eustis Boulevard east

Turn right onto Route 143 Jefferson Avenue

Turn right onto Industrial Park Drive

During the I-64 west off-ramp to VA-143 north (exit 243B) closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 16-20 as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 10 p.m.

Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 17-21, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 16-20, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass in both directions on July 16-20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Project information, construction updates, and additional weekly lane closures are available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook.

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 21

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure July 17-18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure July 19-20 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA164 West between London Boulevard and the West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. One lane will remain open at all times.

VA164 West On-Ramp from Railroad Avenue: Single lane closure on VA164 West on-ramp from Railroad Avenue to VA164 West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The ramp will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

