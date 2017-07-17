18-year-old arrested for shooting, injuring man during custody dispute in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An 18-year-old from Hertford has been charged in a shooting that occurred Saturday in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say they responded to the area of W. Church Street and S. Dyer Street around 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Officers arrived to find shell casings, but no victims.

However, a short time later, central communications was advised that a gunshot victim had arrived at Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

The victim, 24-year-old Jermaine Armstrong, had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower left leg and foot. He was treated and released.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Khalil Mabine. Police say Mabine and his girlfriend went to Armstrong’s residence and got into a fight with him and his family over some type of child custody dispute.

During the fight, Mabine pulled out a gun and fired several shots, hitting Armstrong. Everyone left the scene before police arrived.

Mabine took his girlfriend to Sentara Albemarle Hospital where he was confronted by Armstrong’s family, who told him he had shot one of their family members.

Officers took Mabine into custody at the hospital. He has been charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

He has been given a $50,000 secured bond and is being held in the Albemarle District Jail.

If anyone has any further informaiton about the incident please call Detective Lovett at (252) 621-7132 or you can call the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.