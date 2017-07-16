Two displaced after mattress catches fire in Norfolk apartment

NORFOLK, Va. – Fire rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment in the 200 block of Tidewater Drive Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 12:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a mattress on fire in a second floor bedroom. The fire was declared under control at 12:33 p.m.

The three people inside the apartment were alerted by a smoke detector and were able to escape unharmed.

Two other apartment units were evacuated as a precaution until firefighters made sure the fire did not spread. They were able to return to their apartments.

The two tenants of the apartment where the fire happened were displaced and have made arrangements to stay with relatives.

Fire damage was limited to the bedroom. There was smoke damage to the second floor of the apartment.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is under investigation.