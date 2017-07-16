Police investigating robbery at Chesapeake doughnut shop

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a doughnut shop was robbed at knifepoint.

On Sunday at 12:40 p.m., police responded to the Amazing Glazed in the 300 block of Johnstown Road.

Witnesses told police a white man armed with a knife came into the building and demanded money.

The robber’s face was covered.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.