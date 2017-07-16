Eastbound Shore Drive in Virginia Beach closed at Ft. Story back gate due to downed pole from car crash

Police investigating robbery at Chesapeake doughnut shop

Posted 4:30 pm, July 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:33PM, July 16, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a doughnut shop was robbed at knifepoint.

On Sunday at 12:40 p.m., police responded to the Amazing Glazed in the 300 block of Johnstown Road.

Witnesses told police a white man armed with a knife came into the building and demanded money.

The robber’s face was covered.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.