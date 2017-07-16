NASA Langley Research Center turns 100

HAMPTON, Va. – From small steps…to giant leaps, mankind’s ability to take to the stars has its roots at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

The legendary facility turned 100 years old, Monday.

The Langley name goes hand-in-hand with space travel, but its origins aren’t so out-of-this-world. Langley opened its doors in 1917 as a research lab for the newly-formed NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) focusing mainly on air travel.

“The world as we know it today in terms of being able to travel around the world with ease really the home of that is right here in Hampton, Va.,” said NASA Chief Historian Bill Barry.

