First Warning Forecast: A chance for scattered showers and storms Monday

Some drier air will begin to move in overnight, with just a slight chance for showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Patchy fog is possible overnight and Monday morning.

Another chance for some isolated showers and storms Monday associated with the frontal boundary. That boundary will washout throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Some isolated showers possible again on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Another similar day for Wednesday, but will be warmer with highs in the lower 90s, with heat index values near 100.

We’re cranking up the heat for the end of the work week! Rain chances will remain low, with just an isolated shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s, with heat index values 100 to 105, and even hotter in some communities! Highs in the lower 90s for the weekend with shower and storm chances.

Tonight: A chance of showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: AM patchy fog. A chance of showers and storms (30%). highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A weak area of low pressure located about 900 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some development of this system before it reaches the Lesser Antilles in the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon, if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours: LOW: 30 percent

Formation chance through 5 days: MEDIUM: 40 percent

