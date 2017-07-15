You can ‘win a shark’ in OCEARCH’s Shark Awareness Day contest

Ocean-based research team OCEARCH is giving one lucky person the opportunity to “win a shark.”

You can enter for a chance to see OCEARCH catch, tag and release sharks aboard the M/V OCEARCH research vessel on an expedition to New York.

The winner will be able to name one of the sharks!

Happy #SharkAwarenessDay 🦈 Want to win a shark tagging trip with OCEARCH? Well, now's your chance! https://t.co/yi9eRKUOjg pic.twitter.com/SqRDfiCTP8 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) July 14, 2017

No purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. The contest is only open to U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older.

The contest ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

Click here to enter the contest.

