Win Redskins pre-season tickets by watching News 3

You could get access to a Washington Redskins sideline pregame show and tickets to a pre-season game just by watching News 3 Mon- Fri at 6 p.m. July 17 – 28.

Tickets are for the August 19 game against the Green Bay Packers and the August 27 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One winner for each game will get two tickets and a $300 gift card. All you have to do is watch the show and come back here to enter the answer to a trivia question that will be given by Sports Director Adam Winkler or Sports Reporter Mitch Brown.

Winners are responsible for their own transportation to and from the game.