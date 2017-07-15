Virginia Zoo welcomes four new prairie dogs

NORFOLK, Va. – Four new prairie dogs have joined the ZooFarm exhibit at the Virginia Zoo.

The group is made of three females and one male. The Zoo says the group is eagerly exploring their new habitat.

The exhibit includes rolling hills, grassy vegetation and tunnels–perfect conditions for the group!

There are also large plastic “dining” cylinders, which prevent snack-seeking peacocks from stealing the prairie dogs’ fruits and veggies.

“Prairie dogs are one of those animals you can watch for hours,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Their exhibit gives visitors the opportunity to see them up close and witness their social behavior.”