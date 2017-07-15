The Locker Room Show | July 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch catches us up on the Commonwealth conversations in Charlotte, as UVA and Virginia Tech meet the media at the ACC Football Kickoff.

Plus, Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher raves about recruiting in Hampton Roads - and explains what started the Tidewater to Tallahassee train.

Also, Wink goes 1-on-1 with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin prior to the Hampton native's annual meet and greet on the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation's All-Star Weekend.