Several injured in Newport News hit-and-run on I-664

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened on I-664 southbound at Chestnut Avenue.

It happened Saturday around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities say a red hatchback traveling southbound hit a Ford SUV, causing the SUV to overturn. The driver and four juveniles were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A boy was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The driver of the red hatchback drove away from the scene. The car has significant front end damage.

Anyone with information on the vehicle that left the scene or witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800.