Hwy 55 offering 99 cent hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hwy 55 is offering a special discount in honor of National Hot Dog Day.

On Wednesday, July 19, the restaurant will offer hot dogs for just $.99.

The deal is limited to two per guest on dine in purchases only. The offer is good for members of the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program and all guests who download the app.

All Hwy 55 customers who download the app also receive a coupon for a FREE Hwy 55 milkshake.

“The buck stops here on National Hot Dog Day because there is a lot more to Hwy 55 than burgers, shakes & fries,” said Hwy 55 president Kenney Moore, who founded the brand. “We offer a traditional Eastern North Carolina hot dog which makes them not only unique in color, but also in taste. Guests can top it with traditional favorites like mustard and ketchup as well as house-made toppings like pimento cheese or chili. We always have a fresh take on the classics and for 99 cents, our Hot Dog is not only the quintessential summer meal, it’s also the ideal summer deal.”