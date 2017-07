WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police are looking for three people who they believe stole several items from a 7-Eleven, including a charity donation jar.

On July 12 around 3 a.m., two white men and one black man came into the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Richmond Road.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.