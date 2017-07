NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle.

On Saturday just after 3 p.m., police received a call of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 15200 block of Warwick Blvd.

Officers located the teen, who was riding a bicycle at the time of the incident.

The teen was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating.

