USS Cole to return Sunday from 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. – The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) will return to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday after a 7-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation.

The USS Cole left Norfolk on December 15 for their scheduled deployment.

During the deployment, the Cole provided assistance to a stranded Iranian-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Oman. The Cole supplied the vessel with 17 gallons of diesel fuel.

The ship was commissioned June 8, 1996, and is named after U.S. Marine Sgt. Darrell Samuel Cole, who received the Medal of Honor for his “conspicuous gallantry” at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

