Two arrested in connection to stabbing incident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing that occurred Thursday in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Carolina Road around 7:30 p.m. to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

The 35-year-old man received medical treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Fantasia Aimee Lowrance of Gates, North Carolina and 40-year-old Reshawn Phillips of Suffolk.

Lowrance was charged with Malicious Wounding and Shoot, Stab, Cun or Wound

Phillips was charged with Malicious Wounding.

Police say the victim knew both of the suspects.

Both are being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.