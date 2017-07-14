Police investigate suspicious death inside Newport News hotel room

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police responded to a call of a death at the Executive Inn located in the 6000 block of Jefferson Ave. Friday evening.

Police received the call at approximately 7:43 p.m., when it was reported that a male discovered a female deceased inside a hotel room. Upon arrival, medics pronounced the victim deceased at 7:53 p.m.

There is no information on the victim’s identity at this time.

Investigation into the victim’s identity and the circumstances of her death remains ongoing.