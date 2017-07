CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge is closed in both directions due to police activity.

Chesapeake Police say they received a call at 1:55 a.m. Officers responded and closed the span at both ends. There is no indication of how long the bridge will remain closed.

Police tell News 3 that there is no danger to the public. Drivers should take the Downtown Tunnel or the Gilmerton Bridge.

