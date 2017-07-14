× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot, afternoon showers and storms possible

Scattered showers and storms possible overnight. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Lows in the mid and upper 70s.

The front will stall to our south on Saturday and Sunday, giving us a chance for showers and storms both days. Better chances on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so it will feel just a tad cooler. Afternoon heat index values will be near 100. Highs will drop into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday with lower humidity. We are keeping a 30 percent chance for a shower or storm.

Temperatures will continue to trend to near-normal Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the 90s for the end of the work week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms (40%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Not as hot. Scattered showers and storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: Calm.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.