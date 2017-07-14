Man arrested on involuntary manslaughter charges for Suffolk fatal crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in December, 2016.

24-year-old Jemar Tarik Hall was arrested on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of Reckless-General.

Police said Hall is accused of being the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Route 58/Portsmouth Blvd., on December 2.

77-year-old Jean Mitchell and her husband 81-year-old Robert Mitchell died as a result of the crash.

There is no further information about when Hall is expected to be in court at this time.