NORFOLK, Va. – A gunshot victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. police dispatchers got a call about the victim.

The 38-year-old man had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

He reported the shooting happened on Freemont Street and O’keefe Street.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.