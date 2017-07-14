Get your Fall Fun Card just in time for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Ready for a fright?

Take advantage of Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Fall Fun Card in time for Howl-O-Scream, which offers unlimited visits for the price of one day at the park! Fall Fun Cards are $90 per guest ages three and up.

Busch Gardens’ themed haunted houses are a highlight of Howl-O-Scream. This fall, the park will unveil its newest haunted house, FrostBite, which will be located inside the Curse of DarKastle building.

Howl-O-Scream is on select nights from Sept. 23-Oct. 29., when the park will transform into a terrifying and immersive experience starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to buy your Fall Fun Card today!