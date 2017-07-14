Five Points Community Farm Market closes Sunday, says they’re not making enough money

NORFOLK, Va. – The closing of Five Points Community Farm Market on July 16 is not only disappointing news to employees, but for families as well.

“I’m really sad because we come here so often and it’s so convenient to just grab what we need,” said shopper and mother, Carlie Bagley.

The farmers market has been welcoming shoppers on Church Street for the last six years.

It moved from moved from Five Points back in 2002.

Now employees say business has slowed down and with food prices staying the same, the business is left with no other option that to close.

General Manager Bev Sell tells News 3, “Everyone’s buying everything online and so therefore our traffic has dropped, but our expenses have not.”

The Five Points Community Farmers Market attracts families across Hampton Roads and some are saddened by the news.

“The main reason why we come here is to get our spices and teas and I just don’t know of another place that has that kind of variety. Everything is really affordable and I feel good about shopping here,” said Bargley.

Now shoppers are forced to go elsewhere. They say the next closest farmers market is in Portsmouth and Virginia Beach. Five Points Community Farm Market gets produce from local farmers, but there aren’t many around. Sell said that can affect business on other farmers markets soon.

“The average age of a Virginia farmer is 60. We don’t have a whole lot of time,” added Sell. “The children of farmers are not getting into farming.”

However the farmers market hopes it served the community well, now making it’s final call for shoppers on July 16.

It may not be the last time the community see Five Points Community’s Farm Market. Sell said they’re working on a business plan that will be introduced to the public in the near future.