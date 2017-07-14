× First Warning Traffic – Kempsville Rd and interstate lane closures for the weekend, bridge openings and delays for Friday

BRIDGE OPENING:

Coleman Bridge 9:00 AM

ERT WEEKLY MAINTENANCE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS Friday, July 14 to Friday, July 21

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure July 17-18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure July 19-20 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

VA164 West: Alternating lane closures on VA164 West between London Boulevard and the West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. One lane will remain open at all times.

VA164 West On-Ramp from Railroad Avenue: Single lane closure on VA164 West on-ramp from Railroad Avenue to VA164 West Norfolk Bridge, Wednesday through Friday, July 19-21 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The ramp will remain open at all times.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 9-15

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure on I-664 north between 25 th Street (Exit 6) and 35 th Street (Exit 5) in Newport News: July 14-15 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Full closure and single-lane closures as follows: Single-lane closures westbound: July 14 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. July 15 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 3 a.m. July 10. Motorists should plan an alternate route: Eastbound from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. Westbound from the SR 406 Terminal Boulevard/SR 337 Hampton Boulevard exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd./Naval Station Gate 3A.

Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 3 a.m. July 10. Motorists should plan an alternate route: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound July 10-14 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 10-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 14 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 17. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 14 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 17. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows: July 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. July 15 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 2 p.m. the following day. Dual-lane closures westbound between the interchange with I-664 south (Exit 264) and Armistead Avenue east (Exit 265-A) July 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be dual-lane closures, alternating lane closures across all lanes and full-ramp closures as follows. No two consecutive ramps will closed at the same time, and detours will be in place for the ramp closures. July 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. the following morning. July 15 from noon to midnight.

Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Starting at 6 p.m. July 10 and ending no later than noon July 14 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). Starting at noon July 10 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 14 between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 9-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.



I-64/NORTHAMPTON BOULEVARD INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENTS

NORFOLK– This interchange is one of the highest volume interchanges in the region. The project will modify the off-ramp interfaces to Northampton Boulevard from I-64 and lengthen the acceleration lane from Northampton Boulevard to I-64 West.

The work includes widening the I-64 West exit ramp approach to Northampton Boulevard from two lanes to five lanes (two left turns, two right turns and the existing continuous flow lane will be maintained but tightened for a more integrated movement onto Northampton Boulevard). The traffic signal at Northampton will also be modified.

The I-64-East ramp to Northampton Boulevard will be realigned to a signalized “T” and the ramp merge onto Northampton will be removed.

The project will increase the off-ramp capacity and eliminating difficult arterial weaving movements on Northampton Boulevard will greatly improve operations and safety at this location.

Branch Civil was awarded the construction contract valued at $3.9 million to improve safety and operation of this high-volume interchange. The construction will result in some nightly shoulder and mobile lane closures. The project is scheduled to be completed May 2018.