NORFOLK, Va. – Take the family out for a movie night and enjoy the new Waterside District area at the same time!

The district will be showing the movie Sing July 18 from 6 -8 p.m.

The movie will be on the Blue Moon Stage and is free for all!

At 5 p.m. there will even be kids karaoke for some family fun before the movie.

Click here for more information.